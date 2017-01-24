4:31 pm, January 25, 2017
‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam welcomes baby girl

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 10:05 am
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2012, file photo, Keshia Knight Pulliam poses backstage with the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Tyler Perry's House of Payne" at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. Pulliam announced the birth of daughter Ella Grace on Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Former “Cosby Show” star Keshia Knight Pulliam has given birth to a baby girl.

The 37-year-old Pulliam shared a picture of her cradling the baby’s legs on Instagram on Monday with the note, “Ella Grace has arrived!!!”

Her brother, Mshon Pulliam, posted a picture on Instagram of himself with his sister in a hospital bed holding the baby in the background.

Pulliam’s husband, former NFL player Edgerton Hartwell, filed for divorce in July after just six months of marriage. The filing came days after Pulliam announced that she was expecting a baby.

Pulliam is best known for her role as Rudy Huxtable on “The Cosby Show.” She also played Miranda Payne on “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.”

