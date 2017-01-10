2:00 pm, January 10, 2017
Former Md. Del. Will Campos pleads guilty in the FBI public corruption probe linked to the Prince George's liquor board scandal.
Breedlove, land-speed record breaker, can sue Chicago museum

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 1:46 pm 01/10/2017 01:46pm
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has ruled that Craig Breedlove can move forward with his legal claim that Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry damaged the jet car he used to set a land-speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah in 1964.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2jbtaLx ) the 79-year-old Breedlove says the museum caused more than $395,000 in damage to his Spirit of America car. It was displayed at the museum for 50 years and returned to Breedlove in October 2015.

Breedlove, of Rio Vista, California, filed an amended complaint in October, including supporting documents on the American Association of Museums’ standards and best practices. The judge ruled last week that he can sue.

Museum spokeswoman Renee Mailhiot said in an email Monday that the institution takes its responsibility to care for its collection seriously.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

