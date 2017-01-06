9:20 pm, January 6, 2017
Beat poet David Meltzer dead at age 79

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 8:52 pm 01/06/2017 08:52pm
OAKLAND, California (AP) — Beat poet and musician David Meltzer has died. He was 79.

Meltzer died last Saturday after suffering a stroke. His wife, Julie Rogers, says he died at their home in Oakland.

Meltzer appeared in an influential anthology in his early 20s and went on to complete more than 50 books.

A longtime Bay Area resident, Meltzer began writing as a child and attracted wider attention when he was featured along with such acclaimed contemporaries as Allen Ginsberg and John Ashbery in “The New American Poetry 1945-1960.” His books included “Ragas” and “Luna” to such recent publications as “When I Was a Poet” and “Two-Way-Mirror.”

Meltzer is survived by Rogers and by four children from a previous marriage: Amanda, Jennifer, Margaret and Adam.

