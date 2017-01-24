4:29 pm, January 25, 2017
Arsenal midfielder Xhaka questioned by police

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 11:53 am 01/24/2017 11:53am
Burnley's Steven Defour, below, is left injured on the ground after a challenge from Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, right, for which he received a red card, during their English Premier League soccer match at The Emirates Stadium, London, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been questioned by police after being accused of racially abusing an employee at Heathrow Airport, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

The paper said that the Switzerland international was taken to a west London police station for questioning Monday evening.

Arsenal says “this is a private matter in the hands of the police.”

The Telegraph reported that Xhaka, who was sent off during Arsenal’s 2-1 Premier League victory over Burnley on Sunday, disputes the words he is accused of saying and denies saying anything directly to the employee.

