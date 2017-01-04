5:05 am, January 12, 2017
4 freed in heist probe as Kardashian heads to Dubai event

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 4:59 am 01/12/2017 04:59am
FILE - In this June 24, 2015 file photo, American TV personality Kim Kardashian attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. Paris police Monday Jan.9, 2017 say 16 people have been arrested over Kim Kardashian jewelry heist. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

PARIS (AP) — French investigators are keeping the brother of Kim Kardashian West’s Paris chauffeur in police custody along with nine other people as part of their investigation into October’s $10 million jewelry heist.

Authorities decided to keep 27-year-old Gary Madar in custody Thursday as they released three men and a woman Wednesday night.

Madar worked for the same car service company as his chauffer brother Michael Madar, 40. Authorities are focusing on the possibility that the robbery was an inside job.

It comes as the reality star used Instagram to reveal she’s jetting to Dubai for her first major public appearance since the Paris ordeal — headlining a Friday masterclass by her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

