4 freed in heist probe as Kardashian heads to Dubai event

PARIS (AP) — French investigators are keeping the brother of Kim Kardashian West’s Paris chauffeur in police custody along with nine other people as part of their investigation into October’s $10 million jewelry heist.

Authorities decided to keep 27-year-old Gary Madar in custody Thursday as they released three men and a woman Wednesday night.

Madar worked for the same car service company as his chauffer brother Michael Madar, 40. Authorities are focusing on the possibility that the robbery was an inside job.

It comes as the reality star used Instagram to reveal she’s jetting to Dubai for her first major public appearance since the Paris ordeal — headlining a Friday masterclass by her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

