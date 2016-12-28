11:46 am, December 28, 2016
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Entertainment

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » With the loss of…

With the loss of its celebrities, Gen X ponders mortality

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 11:35 am 12/28/2016 11:35am
Share
FILE- In this Nov. 14, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher, left, and her daughter Billie Catherine Lourd arrive at the Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. Fisher, a daughter of Hollywood royalty who gained pop-culture fame as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" and turned her struggles with addiction and mental illness into wickedly funny books, a hit film and a one-woman stage show, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Carrie Fisher and Florence Henderson — and other icons of Generation X’s youth — are now gone, stolen by the cruel thief that is 2016. The year has left the generation born between the early 1960s and the early 1980s wallowing in memories and contemplating its own mortality.

Throughout the year, office conversations, dinner party discussions and social media have exploded with incredulity, sadness and fear, as one ’80s celebrity after another died, starting in January with David Bowie.

Of course, this happens to every generation: Our idols die off, and we suddenly feel our youth slipping away.

But Lou Manza, a professor of psychology at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania, says baby boomers and older generations weren’t as invested in or connected to their celebrities. MTV, Twitter and Facebook have changed things.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Related Gallery

2016 Celebrity Deaths

Here’s a look at well-known people who died in 2016.

Related Stories

Topics:
celebrity deaths Entertainment Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » With the loss of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

Entertainment