The Latest: Power out; guests moved out of Vegas’ Rio casino

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on a power outage at the Rio casino in Las Vegas (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Officials say the power will remain out overnight at one tower of the Rio casino in Las Vegas, and guests who were in the 900 affected hotel rooms will be moved elsewhere.

Spokesman Richard Broome of the Rio’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment, says a plugged sink in a service area overflowed Wednesday by accident and shorted out the fuse in the main power system.

A backup generator kicked in, but water from a fire sprinkler compromised it and power in the Masquerade Tower was totally knocked out Thursday morning.

Broome says guests who were evacuated earlier were being escorted to their rooms to retrieve their belongings and were being placed in other hotels.

Broome said he hoped the tower would be fully reopened by New Year’s Eve.

11 a.m.

Officials say a power outage has forced the evacuation of 900 rooms at the Rio casino in Las Vegas.

Spokesman Richard Broome of the Rio’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment, said the evacuations happened around 7 a.m. Thursday when a fuse blew in a backup generator that was powering the hotel’s Masquerade Tower.

The outage affects the fire control systems, so officials are making patrons leave their rooms.

Broome said patrons are being directed to the Rock of Ages lounge, where they’re getting food, beverages and updates about the situation. He said it’s too early to say when the power will be restored and whether guests will be compensated for the inconvenience.

The backup generator was on after a small electrical fire Wednesday night compromised the main power source.

