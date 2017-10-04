Group says McConnell ‘wasted millions’ against Moore

201.5
By The Associated Press October 4, 2017 6:30 pm 10/04/2017 06:30pm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A group that backed Republican Roy Moore in Alabama’s contentious U.S. Senate primary said a super PAC aligned with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “wasted millions” trying to defeat Moore.

The Senate Leadership Fund spent $9 million in the race on behalf of Sen. Luther Strange. Ed Rollins, lead strategist for the Great America PAC backing Moore, said the Senate Leadership Fund can “atone for this mistake” by providing Moore with the same level of financial support as he faces Democrat Doug Jones in the general election.

The Great America Alliance is a pro-Trump organization linked to former White House strategist Steve Bannon, who also supported Moore.

A Senate Leadership Fund spokesman declined comment. However, the group has previously pledged to support Moore.

