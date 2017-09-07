501.5
Tough path for GOP on immigration _ and Trump made it harder

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 3:39 am 09/07/2017 03:39am
FILE - In this July 19, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump gestures towards Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev. while speaking during a luncheon GOP leadership in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. On immigration, there were few easy answers for the Republican Party’s most vulnerable members. And President Donald Trump just made things harder. Heller, considered one of the nation’s most vulnerable Republicans, broke from Trump this week on the program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Endangered Republicans across America are struggling to defend President Trump’s decision to lift deportation protections for young people living in the country illegally who came here as children.

The Trump administration gave Congress six months to adopt an alternative, yet that is far from certain. And on the ground in key states and swing districts, a concerned Hispanic community is getting angrier at Trump’s Republican Party as next year’s midterm elections loom.

In isolated instances, Republicans facing difficult re-election tests condemned the president’s latest move. The vast majority, however, praised Trump for ending what they viewed as an unconstitutional Obama-era program and vowed to find a compassionate solution.

The varied responses highlight the GOP’s struggle to balance the interests of Trump’s base of supporters and the nation’s growing Hispanic community.

2016 Election News Government News Latest News National News
