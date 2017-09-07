Tough path for GOP on immigration _ and Trump made it harder

NEW YORK (AP) — Endangered Republicans across America are struggling to defend President Trump’s decision to lift deportation protections for young people living in the country illegally who came here as children.

The Trump administration gave Congress six months to adopt an alternative, yet that is far from certain. And on the ground in key states and swing districts, a concerned Hispanic community is getting angrier at Trump’s Republican Party as next year’s midterm elections loom.

In isolated instances, Republicans facing difficult re-election tests condemned the president’s latest move. The vast majority, however, praised Trump for ending what they viewed as an unconstitutional Obama-era program and vowed to find a compassionate solution.

The varied responses highlight the GOP’s struggle to balance the interests of Trump’s base of supporters and the nation’s growing Hispanic community.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.