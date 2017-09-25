201.5
The Latest: Weiner sexting sentencing hearing starts

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 10:06 am 09/25/2017 10:06am
Former Congressman Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) arrives at federal court for his sentencing hearing in a sexting scandal, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Anthony Weiner’s sentencing (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

The sentencing hearing for Anthony Weiner has begun in a New York City courtroom where he will learn his fate in a sexting scandal that influenced last year’s presidential campaign.

The Democrat, wearing his wedding ring, seemed pensive just before the hearing before federal Judge Denise Cote began. He wore a blue suit and green tie. His parents were in the courtroom but not his wife, Human Abedin. They are currently going through divorce proceedings.

The former New York congressman faces up to 27 months in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. Prosecutors say he broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl using Skype and Snapchat.

___

9:30 a.m.

Anthony Weiner is at a New York City courthouse where he is to be sentenced in a sexting scandal that some blame for Hillary Clinton’s presidential loss.

The former New York congressman faces up to 27 months in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. Prosecutors say he broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl using Skype and Snapchat.

The Democrat’s sexting habit destroyed his career in Congress. It also doomed his campaign for mayor and his marriage to Huma Abedin, a former aide to Hillary Clinton.

It also became an issue in the closing days of the 2016 presidential election when then-FBI Director James Comey cited emails discovered on a laptop used by Weiner to justify reopening the earlier probe of Clinton’s private computer server.

___

1 a.m.

Anthony Weiner is scheduled to be sentenced in a sexting scandal that some blame for Hillary Clinton’s presidential loss.

The former New York congressman faces up to 27 months in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. Prosecutors say he broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl using Skype and Snapchat.

The Democrat’s sexting habit destroyed his career in Congress. It also doomed his campaign for mayor and his marriage to Huma Abedin, a former aide to Hillary Clinton.

It also became an issue in the closing days of the 2016 presidential election when then-FBI Director James Comey cited emails discovered on a laptop used by Weiner to justify reopening the earlier probe of Clinton’s private computer server.

