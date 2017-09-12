501.5
The Latest: Senate leader: Resignation was right decision

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 8:12 pm 09/12/2017 08:12pm
In this photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma state Sen. Bryce Marlatt, R-Woodward, is pictured in a booking photo dated Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Marlatt was booked on one felony count of sexual battery. He is accused of grabbing his Uber driver's head and kissing her neck while she was driving him to a bar, on June 26. He was released on a $5,000 bond. (Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on a state senator from Oklahoma accused of grabbing his Uber driver’s head and kissing her neck while she drove him to a bar (all times local):

7 p.m.

The president pro tem of the Oklahoma Senate says a state senator made the right decision in resigning from office as he faces a sexual battery charge for allegedly groping an Uber driver.

Sen. Mike Schulz said in a statement Tuesday that he hopes Sen. Bryce Marlatt now “is able to focus completely on his family and the legal matter before him.”

Marlatt was booked Tuesday morning on one felony count of sexual battery, arraigned before a judge and later released on a $5,000 bond.

A married father of four children from the western Oklahoma city of Woodward, Marlatt was charged after the Uber driver told police he grabbed her head and kissed her neck after she picked him up from an Oklahoma City restaurant June 26.

Defense attorney Scott Anderson said he had no comment about the allegations against Marlatt.

___

4:30 p.m.

An attorney for an Oklahoma state senator accused of groping an Uber driver says the senator has resigned from office.

Attorney Scott Anderson said Republican state Sen. Bryce Marlatt submitted his letter of resignation to Gov. Mary Fallin on Tuesday afternoon.

Marlatt was booked Tuesday morning on one felony count of sexual battery, arraigned before a judge and later released on a $5,000 bond.

A married father of four children from the western Oklahoma city of Woodward, Marlatt was charged after the Uber driver told police he grabbed her head and kissed her neck after she picked him up from an Oklahoma City restaurant June 26.

Anderson said he had no further comment about the allegations against Marlatt.

If convicted, Marlatt faces up to 10 years in prison.

___

9:55 a.m.

An Oklahoma state senator accused of grabbing his Uber driver’s head and kissing her neck while she was driving him to a bar has been booked into the Oklahoma County jail.

Online jail records show 40-year-old Republican state Sen. Bryce Marlatt was booked Tuesday morning on one felony count of sexual battery. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

A married father of four from the western Oklahoma city of Woodward, Marlatt was charged after an Uber driver told police he groped her after she picked him up from an Oklahoma City restaurant June 26.

Marlatt has previously said he was shocked by the allegations, but neither he nor his attorney immediately responded to telephone messages Tuesday seeking comment.

If convicted, Marlatt faces up to 10 years in prison.

