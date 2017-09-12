The Latest: Incumbents win New York mayoral primaries

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on New York’s primary elections(all times local):

11:15 p.m.

The incumbent mayors of three upstate New York cities have won their Democratic primaries and are moving on to the general election in November.

In Albany, Mayor Kathy Sheehan won the primary against City Common Councilman Frank Commisso Jr. and Council President Carolyn McLaughlin.

To the west, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren was successful against former journalist Rachel Barnhart and county lawmaker and former police chief James Sheppard.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown defeated City Comptroller Mark Schroeder and county lawmaker Betty Jean Grant on Tuesday.

In Syracuse, three Democrats ran to succeed Democrat Stephanie Miner, who is term-limited. The winner was Juanita Perez Williams, a former assistant state attorney general and former associate dean of students at Syracuse University. She defeated city Auditor Marty Masterpole and city Councilman Joseph Nicoletti.

___

10:35 p.m.

An acting New York City district attorney who stepped into the role when his predecessor took ill and later died has won the Democratic primary election for the job.

Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez defeated five other candidates on Tuesday. Unofficial results show he has more than half the votes with almost 90 percent of precincts reporting.

Gonzalez took over as acting district attorney when Kenneth Thompson announced toward the end of last year he was ill and would be undergoing treatment for cancer. Thompson died shortly after, and no replacement was officially named, leaving Gonzalez in place.

In another primary race, Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH’-zee-oh) has handily won in his quest for a second term leading the country’s biggest city.

___

9:55 p.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH’-zee-oh) has handily won his primary race in his quest for a second term leading the country’s biggest city.

He defeated four other Democrats in Tuesday’s primary. He was widely considered the favorite against Sal Albanese, Richard Bashner, Robert Gangi and Michael Tolkin. With more than half of precincts reporting, unofficial results have de Blasio with more than 70 percent of the vote.

He now faces Republican state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, of Staten Island, and independent candidate Bo Dietl, a private detective, in November’s general election.

Most party primaries in New York state are closed contests, meaning a voter must be a registered member of the party in order to cast a ballot.

___

12:15 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH’-zee-oh) faces a crowded primary field as he seeks a second term leading the nation’s largest city.

De Blasio is one of five Democrats running in Tuesday’s primary. He’s considered the favorite against Sal Albanese, Richard Bashner, Robert Gangi and Michael Tolkin.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown all face their own Democratic primary challengers in Tuesday’s election.

In Syracuse, three Democrats are running to succeed fellow Democrat Stephanie Miner, who’s term-limited.

Most party primaries in New York state are closed contests, meaning a voter must be a registered member of the party in order to cast a ballot.

The winners of Tuesday’s race will all move to the November general election.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.