501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » The Latest: California lawmakers…

The Latest: California lawmakers vote to move up primary

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 4:23 am 09/16/2017 04:23am
Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a bill moving California’s presidential primary to March (all times local):

1:20 a.m.

California lawmakers have voted to move the 2020 presidential primary to March to give the nation’s most populous state more influence in choosing nominees.

The bill approved early Saturday will now go to Gov. Jerry Brown for consideration. He has not said if he will sign it.

California’s 2016 primary fell in June after Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were already the presumptive nominees.

The new bill would move the contests to the Tuesday after the first Monday in March.

In the 2016 contest, that would have fallen on “Super Tuesday,” the first major day of nominating contests following early primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

California awards more delegates in the Democratic and Republican primaries than any other state.

___

10:15 p.m.

The California Assembly has voted to move the 2020 presidential primary to March to give the nation’s most populous state more influence in choosing nominees.

The bill approved Friday will now go to the state Senate where it’s expected to pass.

California’s 2016 primary fell in June after Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were already the presumptive nominees.

The new bill would move the contests to the Tuesday after the first Monday in March.

In the 2016 contest, that would have fallen on “Super Tuesday,” the first major day of nominating contests following early primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

California awards more delegates in the Democratic and Republican primaries than any other state.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?