The Latest: 3 more jurors needed in Sen. Menendez’s trial

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption trial (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Three more jurors need to be selected before opening statements can begin in U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption trial.

Federal prosecutors and defense lawyers were choosing a juror Wednesday to replace one who informed the court last week that they couldn’t serve. Judge William Walls on Wednesday also ruled that there should be six alternate jurors, instead of four.

The New Jersey Democrat arrived at the federal courthouse in Newark for the start of a trial that will examine whether he lobbied for Florida ophthalmologist Dr. Salomon Melgen’s business interests in exchange for political donations and gifts.

Melgen is on trial with Menendez.

Menendez says that “not once have I dishonored my public office.” Both men have pleaded not guilty.

___

9:20 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez says, “Not once have I dishonored my public office,” as he arrives at a New Jersey courthouse for the start of his federal corruption trial.

The New Jersey Democrat arrived at the federal courthouse in Newark on Wednesday for the start of a trial that will examine whether he lobbied for Florida ophthalmologist Dr. Salomon Melgen’s business interests in exchange for political donations and gifts.

Melgen is on trial with Menendez.

Menendez has vehemently denied the allegations. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

A conviction could potentially alter the makeup of a deeply divided U.S. Senate. If Menendez is convicted and forced to step down before New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie leaves office in January, the Republican would pick his replacement.

___

1 a.m.

Opening statements are set to begin in the corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend.

The trial will examine whether the New Jersey Democrat lobbied for Florida ophthalmologist Dr. Salomon Melgen’s business interests in exchange for political donations and gifts.

The indictment also alleges Menendez pressured State Department officials to give visas to three young women described as Melgen’s girlfriends.

Menendez has vehemently denied the allegations and both men have pleaded not guilty.

The trial is scheduled to get underway Wednesday in Newark.

A conviction could potentially alter the makeup of a deeply divided U.S. Senate. If Menendez is convicted and forced to step down before New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie leaves office in January, the Republican would pick his replacement.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.