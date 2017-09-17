New secrecy tactic: suing people who seek public records

Government agencies are increasingly turning the tables on people who request public records with an aggressive new tactic: They are filing lawsuits against them to block or delay release of the information.

The trend has alarmed freedom-of-information advocates.

They say it’s another way for agencies to hide embarrassments and intimidate critics. The cases also can force requesters to pay their own legal fees, even if they prevail.

Lawsuits by government agencies have been filed against an Oregon parent who wanted details about school employees getting paid to stay home; a retired educator in Louisiana who sought student performance data; and college journalists in Kentucky who requested documents about employees accused of sexual misconduct.

The lawsuits generally ask judges to rule that the records being sought don’t have to be divulged.

