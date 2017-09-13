501.5
Missouri lawmaker censured over social media post on Trump

September 13, 2017
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state senators have voted to formally discipline a colleague who posted on social media that she hoped for President Donald Trump’s assassination.

Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal removed the comment from her Facebook page the same day she posted it last month and apologized. She has said the remark was made in frustration over Trump’s response to a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia.

The comment was met with bipartisan calls for her to resign, but she hasn’t stepped down.

Some Republicans have said senators should oust her if she refused to step down. But that didn’t happen Wednesday.

Instead, the Republican-dominated state Senate voted to publicly censure her. In a resolution, they again called for her to resign and warned that she still could be kicked out.

Topics:
