501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Menendez fights charges in…

Menendez fights charges in court, courts public outside

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 8:10 am 09/16/2017 08:10am
Share
Sen. Bob Menendez waves to reporters while arriving at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Federal Courthouse for his federal corruption trial, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is keeping busy, and it has nothing to do with his federal corruption trial.

The New Jersey Democrat is headed into the third week of court proceedings.

He’s fighting charges he lobbied officials on behalf of a Florida doctor in a Medicare billing dispute and helped him get visas for his girlfriends in return for campaign contributions and lavish vacations.

Menendez is keeping up a steady pace of Senate work. Last week, he attended a rally against President Donald Trump’s decision to end the so-called DACA program. He’s called for hearings on an Equifax security breach and asked Trump to increase pressure on Iran to speed their release of American detainees.

Experts interpret Menendez’s work schedule and robust defense to optimism about his chances of acquittal.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?