Lawyers: 12 N Carolina legislative districts remain illegal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Voters say new state legislative maps approved by Republican lawmakers two weeks ago still have problems with illegal racial gerrymandering.

The attorneys for the voters filed their objections to the new maps on Friday for 12 districts within the new House and Senate boundaries. A panel of three federal judges must decide whether GOP legislators solved the problems that existed with the 2011 maps.

The lawyers wrote the judges should redraw the faulty boundaries either using alternatives the plaintiffs offered, or by send the job to a third-party expert.

They say the boundaries still contain four districts that illegally separate black and white voters, while new boundaries for eight other districts also violate the state Constitution because those districts didn’t have problems and shouldn’t have been redrawn.

