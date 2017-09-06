Hawaii Democrats’ gov showdown a repeat of 2014?

HONOLULU (AP) — Former Hawaii Gov. Neil Abercrombie says a Democrat trying to unseat a Democrat governor is nothing new.

But it’s unusual to be successful at it.

In the 2014 primary election, now-Gov. David Ige unseated Abercrombie, a fellow Democrat. Now U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa wants to do the same to Ige.

But Abercrombie said Tuesday the circumstances this time around aren’t the same. He says the reasons that might have helped Ige in the 2014 primary won’t be there if Hanabusa runs against Ige.

Hanabusa announced last week that she’ll file papers to establish a campaign committee. Some political observers say this will create a race defined by personality differences instead of ideological ones.

Political analyst Dan Boylan says Ige’s more reserved style is now up against Hanabusa’s stronger personality.

