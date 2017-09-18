501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Cuomo endorses rival and…

Cuomo endorses rival and fellow Democrat de Blasio for mayor

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 3:45 pm 09/18/2017 03:45pm
Share
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and Mayor Bill de Blasio walk on West 23rd street in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood in New York. The governor endorsed his frequent rival and fellow Democrat for a second term as mayor of New York City, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. De Blasio faces Republican state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis of Staten Island in the November election. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday picked up the endorsement of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, his fellow Democrat and frequent rival.

Cuomo voiced his support for the mayor during an interview on WNYC radio’s Brian Lehrer Show. De Blasio, who is seeking a second term, won last week’s five-way primary.

“The mayor won the Democratic primary. I am a Democrat,” Cuomo said while explaining his endorsement. “I support Democrats and I will support Mayor de Blasio in the general (election).”

Cuomo had declined to make an endorsement during the Democratic primary, saying it wasn’t his place as a resident of Westchester County, despite the fact that he’s endorsed candidates in other communities before.

The governor and de Blasio have feuded repeatedly, with Cuomo’s administration second-guessing the mayor and de Blasio complaining of Cuomo’s retaliation against his political opponents.

Asked Monday whether he was endorsing the mayor only out of party loyalty, Cuomo said no.

“In this contest, he is the better person to serve the city of New York as mayor, period,” he said.

De Blasio faces Republican state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis of Staten Island in the November election.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?