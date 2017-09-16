501.5
Congressman backs Moore in tight Alabama GOP Senate runoff

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 2:09 pm 09/16/2017 02:09pm
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who finished third in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary, has announced his support for Roy Moore in the heated runoff with Sen. Luther Strange.

At a Saturday rally in Huntsville, Brooks said he has voted by absentee ballot for Moore. Brooks said Moore will “fight for America” and criticized “malicious” tactics of a PAC supporting Strange.

Strange’s campaign responded they are confident voters will agree with President Donald Trump that Strange is the best choice in the race. Trump endorsed Strange before the August primary.

Strange and Moore campaigned on opposite ends of Alabama this weekend, urging their voters to get to the polls on Sept. 26

Strange told a young Republican group in Baldwin County that the race is a “dead heat.”

