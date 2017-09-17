501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Calif. Democrat Feinstein noncommittal…

Calif. Democrat Feinstein noncommittal on 2018 Senate run

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 12:46 pm 09/17/2017 12:46pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — California Democrat Dianne Feinstein isn’t publicly committing to seeking a fifth Senate term in 2018.

The 84-year-old — the oldest current senator — was cagey about her political future during a television interview Sunday.

Asked whether she was “up for another six years,” Feinstein replied: “Well, we will see, won’t we.”

Campaign finance records show she’s raised more than $1 million this year and has more than $3.5 million in her campaign account.

When it was noted on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the former San Francisco mayor’s was facing re-election next year, she said: “And I’m well aware of that. Thank you very much.”

Feinstein — who had a pacemaker implanted in January — joined the Senate in 1992 after winning a special election.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

National Mall teems with diverse rallies

Juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters converged for their particular causes in the District. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?