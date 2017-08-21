501.5
Trump won places drowning in despair. Can he save them?

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 6:02 am 08/21/2017 06:02am
Forrest Wood, 24, injects heroin into his arm under a bridge along the Wishkah River at Kurt Cobain Memorial Park in Aberdeen, Wash., Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Wood grew up here, watching drugs take hold of his relatives, and he swore to himself that he would get out of this place, maybe spend his days in the woods as a park ranger. But he started taking opioid painkillers as a teenager, and before he knew it he was shooting heroin, a familiar first chapter in the story of American addiction. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) — Across the country last Election Day, Donald Trump disproportionately won communities suffering so-called deaths of despair — from drugs, alcohol and suicide wrought by the decimation of jobs that used to bring dignity. Grays Harbor County, Washington, is one of those places. The community, once among the most reliably Democratic in the nation, swung Republican in a presidential election for the first time in 90 years. It suffers from high rates of drug and alcohol addiction, suicides and early death, and many here are looking to Trump for help.

And yet with all of the chaos in Washington, supporters in Grays Harbor now have differing degrees of faith that Trump will keep his promise to rescue places like this. As one says: “Has he done anything good yet? Has he?”

This is the third in a series examining communities that helped Donald Trump win the White House.

