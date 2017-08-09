Trump endorses Strange; Brooks said president was misled

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Alabama Sen. Luther Strange in a contentious GOP primary is welcome news for Strange, but not so much for one of his Republican challengers.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, a member of the House Freedom caucus, said Wednesday he respects Trump, but is “baffled and disappointed Mitch McConnell and the Swamp somehow misled the President” into endorsing Strange.

Brooks said he, and not Strange, supports changing the Senate filibuster rules Democrats are using to kill Republican proposals.

Trump on Twitter said Strange “has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement!”

Strange’s challengers also include former state chief justice Roy Moore, in the primary for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat.

