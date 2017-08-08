The Latest: NRSC expresses support for Sen. Heller

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the 2018 GOP election primary in Nevada (all times local):

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is expressing its support for incumbent GOP Sen. Dean Heller, who now faces a primary challenge from Danny Tarkanian.

In a statement shortly after Tarkanian announced his candidacy on Tuesday, committee spokesman Michael McAdams says Heller has repeatedly “proven he is unafraid to put Nevadans first.”

McAdams said the NRSC “fully supports Senator Heller in his primary and general elections,” and added that the campaign committee is confident Heller will win another term in next year’s elections.

Tarkanian is a former professional basketball player and the son of former University of Nevada Las Vegas men’s basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian. He ran unsuccessfully for several offices in Nevada over the past decade. Tarkanian has aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump and criticized Heller’s votes on health care.

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller will face a challenge in the 2018 GOP primary by a conservative who is aligning himself with President Donald Trump.

The bid by Danny Tarkanian, a 55-year-old Las Vegas businessman, makes good on conservatives’ threats to challenge incumbents who they blame for hurting the years-long quest to dismantle the Obama-era health care law.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Tarkanian called himself a “conservative Republican who supports the policies of President Trump to repeal Obamacare and end illegal immigration.”

Tarkanian most recently ran for the House in 2016, losing to Democrat Jacky Rosen by fewer than 4,000 votes. Rosen is running for the Senate seat held by Heller, who in his second term.

Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa.

