The Latest: 14th state denies Trump voting panel information

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 5:09 pm 08/09/2017 05:09pm
FILE - In this May 2, 2012 file photo, Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler presents arguments at the testimony table in favor of HB209, in the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. A voter fraud commission established by President Donald Trump could make it easier for hackers to get voter registration information. Schedler, a Republican, said last month that “the release of private information creates a tremendous breach of trust with voters who work hard to protect themselves against identity fraud.” But in a statement this week, the Republican said he is not deeply worried about how the data the state is sharing will be guarded. “Because this data is public information, we have limited concerns regarding sharing it with the commission in terms of how it is housed,” he said. (Travis Spradling /The Advocate via AP, File)

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on how states are responding to an information request from President Trump’s voting fraud commission (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

One more state is denying an information request from President Donald Trump’s commission investigating possible voting fraud.

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says the state is not giving the commission data on voters. The Democrat told The Associated Press on Wednesday he’s waiting until the resolution of lawsuits filed elsewhere against the commission.

He says the Republican president’s claims of voting fraud “are an effort to set the stage to weaken our democratic process.” He had previously said he would honor the request.

An AP tally shows election officials in 14 states and Washington, D.C., are denying the requests. Some officials are concerned that putting state information together could create a target for hackers.

The commission says individual voters’ information will be kept private.

___

12:50 a.m.

A voter fraud commission established by President Donald Trump could make it easier for hackers to get voter registration information.

The possibility is ironic since the commission is charged with rooting out voter fraud, something that election experts say is not a widespread problem in the U.S.

The panel asked election officials across the country for public information about voters. Most states are complying.

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says keeping list with information on voters nationwide “is akin to handing a zip drive to Russia.” The Democrat denied the request.

The data could be vulnerable to hacks, which is a concern for privacy advocates.

But some election experts say it might not be detailed enough to do significant damage to the nation’s voting system.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

