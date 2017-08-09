501.5
Primary complicates GOP Sen. Heller’s Nevada re-election bid

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 5:45 pm 08/09/2017 05:45pm
FILE - In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., answers a question during a town hall at the Reno Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nev. News that Heller will face a primary challenge next year came as a surprise to many of the more than 50 mostly Democrats protesting outside his Reno office where they rally weekly against the Trump administration and Heller’s changing position on health care. Already considered a vulnerable target, Heller’s primary against Las Vegas businessman Danny Tarkanian could make it harder for the second-term senator to hold onto the only GOP seat up for re-election in 2018 in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton carried. (Andy Barron /The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — On the same day a Republican challenger jumped in the race against Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, dozens of mostly Democratic protesters were rallying outside his Reno office to denounce his latest position on health care.

The attacks illustrate the angst on both the right and the left that Heller has to navigate to win re-election next year in his role as arguably the most vulnerable incumbent Republican in the U.S.

Tuesday’s protesters wore “Heath Care Voter” t-shirts and buttons backing Planned Parenthood. They questioned Heller’s principles and characterized him as “wishy washy” for voting both ways on health care.

Republican businessman Danny Tarkanian read from practically the same script in announcing his primary challenge. He says Heller has campaigned one way in Nevada and voted the exact opposite in Congress.

