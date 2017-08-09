Primary complicates GOP Sen. Heller’s Nevada re-election bid

RENO, Nev. (AP) — On the same day a Republican challenger jumped in the race against Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, dozens of mostly Democratic protesters were rallying outside his Reno office to denounce his latest position on health care.

The attacks illustrate the angst on both the right and the left that Heller has to navigate to win re-election next year in his role as arguably the most vulnerable incumbent Republican in the U.S.

Tuesday’s protesters wore “Heath Care Voter” t-shirts and buttons backing Planned Parenthood. They questioned Heller’s principles and characterized him as “wishy washy” for voting both ways on health care.

Republican businessman Danny Tarkanian read from practically the same script in announcing his primary challenge. He says Heller has campaigned one way in Nevada and voted the exact opposite in Congress.

