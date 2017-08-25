501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Montana congressman booked after…

Montana congressman booked after assault conviction

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 3:14 pm 08/25/2017 03:14pm
Share

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has been photographed and fingerprinted after pleading guilty to assaulting a reporter on the eve of the special election that put him in office.

Gallatin County jail records indicate the booking process Friday took 23 minutes, beginning at 6:37 a.m. A jail spokeswoman confirmed he was booked and released.

Gianforte’s attorneys had argued against him having to be booked because he was not formally arrested for attacking Ben Jacobs, a reporter for Britain’s the Guardian newspaper.

Justice of the Peace Rick West on Monday ordered the Bozeman Republican to be booked by Sept. 15 or be held in contempt of court.

It’s virtually guaranteed that Democrats will use a Gianforte mug shot to persuade people to vote for their candidate if the congressman seeks re-election in 2018.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?