501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Lawyer: Office of consulting…

Lawyer: Office of consulting firm searched in election probe

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 9:46 pm 08/09/2017 09:46pm
Share
FILE - In this April 7, 2011 file photo, Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. An attorney for the firm that managed finances for Hunter's congressional campaign, Election CFO, confirmed Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, that the FBI searched its offices in Alexandria, Va., on Feb. 23, 2017. The attorney said the firm and its employees have cooperated fully with government inquiries and have no reason to believe that they are targets of any investigation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An attorney for a consulting firm that worked for U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter said Wednesday the FBI searched its offices for spending and communication records involving Hunter’s campaign.

The search involved Election CFO offices in Alexandria, Virginia, on Feb. 23 and sought records on the Duncan D. Hunter for Congress Committee, said Jason Torchinsky, an attorney representing the firm.

Company employee Chris Marston worked as treasurer of the campaign, and employee Brenda Hankins was its assistant treasurer.

“Both have cooperated fully with all government inquiries related to the committee,” Torchinsky said. “Neither Election CFO nor any of its employees have reason to believe that they are subjects of any investigation.”

The search warrant sought records on all campaign spending, communications with Hunter, his wife, Margaret, and aides, as well as travel records for Hunter and his family. It also sought bank information, calendars and tax records.

The document was not available through the electronic docket for federal courts. Seamus Hughes, deputy director of George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, provided it to The Associated Press.

The warrant, issued by a federal judge in Virginia, sought documents dating back to 2010, including anything on “a scheme to defraud First National Bank by making false statements related to video game charges.”

The San Diego Union-Tribune said some $1,300 in video game charges were among the unusual expenses questioned by the Federal Election Commission.

Messages left at Hunter’s office and with an aide were not immediately returned. The FBI declined to comment.

Hunter won a fifth term last year representing a heavily Republican San Diego-area district. His father represented the area for many years in Congress.

The House Ethics panel has investigated allegations that Hunter improperly used campaign funds to pay for tens of thousands of dollars in personal expenses, such as trips to Hawaii and Italy and tuition for Hunter’s children.

The panel said in March that it was delaying the inquiry at the request of the Justice Department.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?