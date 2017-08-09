501.5
Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio says he isn’t seeking Trump’s pardon

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 4:15 pm 08/09/2017 04:15pm
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016, photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is joined by Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a campaign event in Marshalltown, Iowa. Arpaio says he isn't asking now President Donald Trump to issue a pardon for his misdemeanor conviction last week for defying a judge's order to stop his immigration patrols, even though he endorsed Trump and shared the stage with him at several rallies during the 2016 campaign. The former six-term sheriff of metro Phoenix said he doesn't expect anything in return for his support of Trump and that he doesn't feel abandoned by the president. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Arizona says he isn’t asking President Donald Trump to pardon his misdemeanor conviction for defying a judge’s order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

Arpaio endorsed Trump during the 2016 presidential race and shared the stage with him at several rallies.

The former lawman of metro Phoenix says he doesn’t expect anything in return for his support and that he doesn’t feel abandoned by his ally who has the power to erase the conviction returned last week.

Arpaio told The Associated Press that he’s fighting his battles without Trump’s help, but Phoenix news station KTVK-TV reported that the former sheriff said he wanted to know why the president wasn’t rescuing him.

Arpaio is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5 for prolonging immigration patrols after a judge had ordered them stopped.

