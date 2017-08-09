501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Democrats launch new group…

Democrats launch new group aimed at Republican strongholds

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 2:56 am 08/09/2017 02:56am
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper applauds members of the audience as he delivers his annual State of the State address inside the state legislature, in Denver. Dissatisfied with Democratic fortunes in the era of President Donald Trump, a group of prominent Democrats is forming an organization outside the formal party structure with the goal of winning again in Republican-dominated middle America. Calling itself “New Democracy,” the group includes sitting and former governors, former Cabinet members, mayors and lawmakers from Congress to statehouses. Among the affiliated politicians: Hickenlooper, considered a possible future presidential candidate; former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, also a former Iowa governor; and Mayor Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans, current head of the nonpartisan U.S. Conference of Mayors. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A group of prominent Democrats is organizing outside of the party with the goal of winning elections in Republican-dominated Middle America.

Calling themselves New Democracy, organizers say they’ll push ideas and back candidates in rural areas and suburban enclaves that they say Democrats too often have abandoned.

The group includes sitting and former governors, onetime Cabinet members and members of Congress and statehouses. Among them are Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Mayor Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans, who leads the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

The lead organizer, Will Marshall, helped run a similar organization a generation ago. The Democratic Leadership Council helped propel then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton to the presidency.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?