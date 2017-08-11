501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Court temporarily halts recall…

Court temporarily halts recall effort of California judge

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 10:23 pm 08/11/2017 10:23pm
Share
FILE - This June 27, 2011 file photo shows Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky, who drew criticism for sentencing former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner to only six months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman. A court has temporarily halted the campaign seeking to oust Persky for the sentence some viewed as light. Lawyers for both sides said the court on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 stopped signature-gathering efforts to determine whether the campaign to recall Persky should be a state or county election. (Jason Doiy /The Recorder via AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A court on Friday temporarily halted the campaign seeking to oust a Northern California judge targeted for recall for sentencing a college athlete convicted of sexual assault to jail instead of prison.

Campaign officials said Friday that Santa Clara County election official authorized campaign officials to begin collecting voter signatures to put the recall of Santa Clara County judge Aaron Persky on the June ballot. Persky was targeted for recall last year after sentencing former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman passed out for too much alcohol.

Persky’s lawyers argued Friday that proponents need permission from the California secretary of state because county judges are state officers.

Persky lawyer Elizabeth Pitkin also said the campaign is misleading voters by saying they can choose the judge’s replacement if he’s recalled. The governor is the only person authorized to replace county judges, Pitkin said.

Persky’s lawyers argue that recall organizers must restart their campaign with the state.

Retired Orange County Judge Marjorie Laird Carter scheduled an Aug. 23 hearing. Carter is hearing the case in San Jose after all the Santa Clara County judges recused themselves because of their relationship with Persky.

If Carter rules in Persky’s favor, it will shorten the time proponents are allotted to gather 90,000 Santa Clara County voter signatures to qualify the issue for the June ballot.

“We believe that this is simply a last-ditch desperate effort by Judge Persky to avoid the democratic process,” said Stanford University law professor Michele Dauber, who is leading the campaign effort.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?