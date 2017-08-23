501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Attorneys close to picking…

Attorneys close to picking jury for trial of Sen. Menendez

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 1:49 pm 08/23/2017 01:49pm
Share

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Attorneys in the corruption case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez are close to settling on a jury for next month’s trial.

Twelve jurors were seated by late morning Wednesday, and questioning continued in the afternoon to pick four alternates. Jury selection began Tuesday.

Menendez and a wealthy campaign donor are charged with a bribery scheme involving gifts and donations in return for political influence.

Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen is on trial with Menendez.

Opening statements are scheduled for Sept. 6. The trial is expected to last about two months.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The District's screwy road signs

See the signs around the District that may have drivers — and even pedestrians — scratching their heads.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?