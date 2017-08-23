Attorneys close to picking jury for trial of Sen. Menendez

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Attorneys in the corruption case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez are close to settling on a jury for next month’s trial.

Twelve jurors were seated by late morning Wednesday, and questioning continued in the afternoon to pick four alternates. Jury selection began Tuesday.

Menendez and a wealthy campaign donor are charged with a bribery scheme involving gifts and donations in return for political influence.

Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen is on trial with Menendez.

Opening statements are scheduled for Sept. 6. The trial is expected to last about two months.

