AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 3:30 am 08/12/2017 03:30am
Residents of the Mathare area of Nairobi, Kenya, take to the streets by blocking roads with burning tires during a rally in support of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017. President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner Friday of Kenya's hard-fought presidential election, but Odinga alleged the voting was rigged. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a fog-shrouded cross in a San Francisco park, violence in Kenya surrounding the presidential election, and refugees crossing the border from the U.S. to Canada.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Aug. 5-11, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

