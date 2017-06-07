800

2016 Election News

Tennessee campaign finance panel fines former lawmaker $465K

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 3:34 pm 06/07/2017 03:34pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee campaign finance officials have imposed a nearly $465,000 fine on a former lawmaker who was expelled from the General Assembly last year amid a series of sexual harassment allegations.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2sEsral ) that it’s the largest fine ever imposed by the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance.

Jeremy Durham was drummed out of the state House in September amid allegations that earned him the nickname “Pants Candy” by women working at the Capitol.

A state audit alleged hundreds of campaign finance violations that included spending money from his re-election account on personal expenses and using campaign funds to loan money to a GOP ally, a professional gambler and his wife.

Durham did not attend Wednesday’s meeting. His attorney, Peter Strianse, urged the panel to not to assess any penalties.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

