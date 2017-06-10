800

2016 Election News

Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 5:57 pm 06/10/2017 05:57pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.

In a letter Saturday to Sen. Richard Shelby, Sessions writes that his decision to appear comes in light of last week’s testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey.

Sessions had been scheduled to discuss the Justice Department budget before a Senate panel chaired by Shelby. Sessions says it’s clear the Russian investigation would become the focus of questioning.

Sessions recused himself from a federal investigation into contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign after acknowledging that he had met twice last year with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. He said during his confirmation hearing that he had not met with Russians during the campaign.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Congress News Government News Latest News White House
