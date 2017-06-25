Possible effects of gerrymandering seen in uncontested races

The winner in more than 40 percent of all state Assembly or House races last November ran unopposed by a candidate from the other major party.

The number of such uncontested general election races has been rising steadily over the past few decades, and experts say partisan gerrymandering of legislative districts is partly to blame.

The strategy is for the majority party to create as many safe seats for its own candidates as possible.

An analysis by The Associated Press found that in some states, three-quarters or more of all state House or Assembly races go uncontested in the general election.

It was among the findings of a broader AP analysis of partisan gerrymandering, which found a distinct advantage for Republicans in last year’s general election.