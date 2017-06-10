800

2016 Election News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Oldest Trump son fires…

Oldest Trump son fires off 80-plus tweets in support of dad

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 2:32 am 06/10/2017 02:32am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The rapid response to former FBI Director James Comey’s sharp criticism of President Donald Trump didn’t come from the president but his oldest son.

Donald Trump Jr. fired off more than 80 tweets in support of his father as Comey testified to a Senate panel. Donald Jr.’s fiery responses were reminiscent of his at time controversial remarks during the presidential campaign.

He often appears on cable news defending his father, just as he did when the elder Trump was a candidate. During the campaign he attacked “Crooked Hillary,” using his father’s derogatory nickname for opponent Hillary Clinton. He also delivered a well-received speech at the Republican National Convention.

Donald Jr. and brother Eric run their father’s former company. He says he doesn’t discuss politics or their business with the president.

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Oldest Trump son fires…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

2016 Election News