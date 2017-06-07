500

2016 Election News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » North Carolina governor presses…

North Carolina governor presses lawmakers to redraw maps now

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 4:32 pm 06/07/2017 04:32pm
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is pushing Republican state legislators to immediately redraw General Assembly districts, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed that nearly 30 House and Senate maps are illegal racial gerrymanders.

Cooper announced Wednesday he’s calling a special session — to begin Thursday and run simultaneously with the current General Assembly work session — to get new maps drawn. However, lawmakers are not obligated to draw maps as he requests.

Cooper told reporters it’s time new boundaries are drawn because the General Assembly has been operating under illegal lines since 2011.

The nation’s highest court this week upheld a lower court ruling throwing out 28 legislative districts. That lower court could decide special elections under new boundaries should be held this fall.

Topics:
2016 Election News Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » North Carolina governor presses…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday

June 8 is the 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright. To celebrate, here are five of the legendary architect’s most-interesting houses that are currently (or were recently) on the market.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

2016 Election News