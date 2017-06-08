800

2016 Election News

New coal mine touted by Trump opens in Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 5:39 pm 06/08/2017 05:39pm
George Dethlefsen, left, CEO of Corsa Coal, speaks with a miner in a coal pit in Friedens, Pa., Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Corsa Coal Corp. says the mine will create 70 to 100 new jobs and produce some 400,000 tons of metallurgical coal a year. President Donald Trump referred to the mine's opening during a speech announcing his intent to withdraw from the Paris climate accords. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

FRIEDENS, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump has hailed the opening of a new coal mine as proof deregulation is helping bring jobs to the industry, even though plans for the mine’s opening were made well before Trump’s election.

Corsa Coal Corp. will supply coal used in making steel and is expected to generate up to 100 fulltime jobs. The company said it decided in August to open the Acosta mine 60 miles south of Pittsburgh after a steel industry boom drove up prices for metallurgical coal.

Trump’s policies have been aimed at boosting the type of coal used for power generation, and not the specialized coal to be mined at Acosta. Still Corsa’s chief executivesaid Trump has made the entire industry more optimistic.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said the mine was part of an effort to bring jobs to the state.

