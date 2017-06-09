800

Liberia president says audit uncovers some illegal activity

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 2:38 pm 06/09/2017 02:38pm
MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberia’s president says a preliminary audit has uncovered an illegal scheme by some ministry officials to award themselves loans in violation of the law.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said Friday in a radio address that the audit is ongoing and any wrongdoing found will face “the full weight of the law.”

She says the audit, which covers 2014 to the present, “will leave no stone unturned in the interest of the nation” and is expected in the coming weeks.

The declaration comes before October’s presidential elections, when Sirleaf will leave office.

She took office in 2006 after winning the country’s first election following more than a decade of civil war.

In January, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate said her administration had fallen short in its fight against corruption.

