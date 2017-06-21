502

Jim Bennett sues to get in Utah race to replace Chaffetz

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jim Bennett, the son of the late U.S. Sen. Bob Bennett, is suing to get on the ballot with his new political party in the special election to fill the seat of outgoing U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah.

Bennett’s lawsuit filed Wednesday says Utah state officials violated his constitutional rights when they ruled they didn’t have time to verify his new, United Utah Party.

The lawsuit isn’t expected to derail the special election because Bennett isn’t challenging the validity of the rest of the process.

Utah state elections director Mark Thomas says the court is the best place to resolve the differences of interpretation of the statute.

Chaffetz made a surprise announcement in April that he wouldn’t run for re-election and later said he’d leave office June 30, citing a desire to be with his family.

