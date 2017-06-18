502

2016 Election News

In Georgia, a cacophony of arguments could tilt House race

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 12:00 pm 06/18/2017 12:00pm
FILE - In this June 6, 2017 file photo, candidates in Georgia's 6th Congressional District race Republican Karen Handel, left, and Democrat Jon Ossoff prepare to debate in Atlanta. Handel and Ossoff are making their last push this weekend before voters in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District cast ballots Tuesday, June 20, to replace Tom Price in Washington, a contest seen as an early political test for the Trump administration. (Branden Camp/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — What is shaping up as the most expensive House race in U.S. history is down to its final days in Georgia.

Republican Karen Handel, Democrat Jon Ossoff and their outside backers are trying any arguments that will coax any stray voters to the polls for Tuesday’s special election.

Ossoff is trying for a major upset in a district Republicans have held since 1979. He’s benefited from opposition to President Donald Trump and Republicans’ control of Capitol Hill. But Handel is well-known among Georgia Republicans, and national GOP groups have spent big on her behalf. Record-setting spending on both could top $50 million in all.

Democrats need to flip 24 GOP-held seats to regain a House majority. They believe Ossoff’s success already has proven that can happen.

Heavy turnout is projected.

