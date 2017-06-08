800

2016 Election News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » GOP refuses North Carolina…

GOP refuses North Carolina governor’s session demand

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 2:31 pm 06/08/2017 02:31pm
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican legislators in North Carolina have refused to hold a special session demanded by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to redraw General Assembly districts, saying his proclamation is faulty and unconstitutional.

Cooper had signed a proclamation Wednesday calling for the General Assembly to convene Thursday afternoon for the purpose of re-drawing state House and Senate maps.

House Republicans on Thursday upheld a ruling by Speaker Tim Moore that the “extra session” was unnecessary and invalid, in part because lawmakers already are in their annual work session. The Senate also rejected the session minutes later.

Cooper is trying to force GOP legislators to quickly redraw nearly 30 House and Senate districts after the U.S. Supreme Court this week upheld a lower court decision striking down those lines as illegal racial gerrymanders.

Topics:
2016 Election News Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » GOP refuses North Carolina…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

2016 Election News