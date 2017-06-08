GOP refuses North Carolina governor’s session demand

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican legislators in North Carolina have refused to hold a special session demanded by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to redraw General Assembly districts, saying his proclamation is faulty and unconstitutional.

Cooper had signed a proclamation Wednesday calling for the General Assembly to convene Thursday afternoon for the purpose of re-drawing state House and Senate maps.

House Republicans on Thursday upheld a ruling by Speaker Tim Moore that the “extra session” was unnecessary and invalid, in part because lawmakers already are in their annual work session. The Senate also rejected the session minutes later.

Cooper is trying to force GOP legislators to quickly redraw nearly 30 House and Senate districts after the U.S. Supreme Court this week upheld a lower court decision striking down those lines as illegal racial gerrymanders.