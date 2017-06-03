Candidate contends with Christie link in race to succeed him

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno spent more than seven years touring the state on behalf of Gov. Chris Christie, cutting ribbons, working to cut bureaucracy and famously handing out her cellphone number to voters.

But Christie’s popularity has dipped with the George Washington Bridge lane closure scandal and a failed presidential run that was won by fellow Republican Donald Trump, who also suffers low approval ratings and for whom Christie handled transition work.

Guadagno, the first lieutenant governor in the state’s history, now is the leading Republican to succeed Christie in Tuesday’s primary, and working hard to highlight her differences from a governor with a job disapproval rating from more than three-fourths of the voters.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states with statewide races this year.

Guadagno’s approach is to embrace the positive: New Jersey’s unemployment rate is at a 16-year low at 4.1 percent.

“I thought it was important for me to run on my record,” she said recently. “What we’re doing in this campaign is what I would do as governor, not what’s been done in the past.”

But a recent survey showed her solidly behind the leading Democratic candidate for governor, Phil Murphy, and her primary opponent Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli is working hard to remind voters of the Christie-Guadagno connection.

“Chris Christie’s lieutenant governor, Kim Guadagno, had seven years to fix things and failed. Had enough? Me too,” Ciattarelli says in an ad airing on cable, radio and the Internet.

Guadagno has strained to show she’s not on board with everything Christie does. Her campaign slogan is “better.” She has attacked Christie’s $300 million statehouse renovation, comparing it to the Palace of Versailles and promising to scrap the project if elected.

She also crossed the governor over his support for a ballot question last year calling for a newly enacted gas tax increase to be dedicated to transportation. She argued it was a back door into increased state borrowing.

Christie publicly said she was wrong about that and heaped praise on her when he announced the most recent unemployment rate drop in a statehouse news conference.

“The fact is the lieutenant governor deserves credit for a lot of what’s happened,” he said.

But he’s declined to endorse anyone in the primary, saying only that voters would decide and the Republican candidate would be better than any of the Democrats.

Guadagno is in a box when it comes to how to handle her record and Christie, experts say.

“She can disavow the governor but alienate his remaining Republican base,” said Peter Woolley, Fairleigh Dickinson University political science professor. “Or she can avoid condemning her unpopular boss but then give up any claim to bring change.”

Whether Guadagno can overcome the Christie connection looks like a bigger question for the Nov. 7 general election, said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Her supporters say she’s impressed them over seven years by working hard to keep businesses in the state. Assemblyman Robert Auth, of Bergen County, said she talked with officials at BMW in his district to persuade them to remain in New Jersey after Mercedes left the state.

“She’s worked the state very hard over seven years,” Auth said.

But those behind-the-scenes efforts aren’t evident to all voters. Joe Ferrandino, of Long Hill, is a former pest-control business owner who is out now on disability, he said. He cast an early vote for Ciattarelli because he thinks the Somerset County resident will be stronger on school vouchers, a top issue for him.

But the issue just behind that, he said, was the so-called Bridgegate scandal. Three of Christie’s former aides were convicted in the 2013 political retribution scheme; the governor denied wrongdoing and wasn’t charged. What does that have to do with Guadagno?

“If you lay down with dogs, you wake up with fleas,” Ferrandino said. Still, he said he would likely vote for her in the general election.

“If it comes down to her and a Democrat who wanted to raise taxes I’d have to (vote for her) because it was the lesser of two evils,” he said.

Guadagno, a former Monmouth County sheriff and federal prosecutor, has significant Republican establishment backing. She has led Ciattarelli in public polls, but he’s given her a strong challenge, surprising some experts and qualifying for public matching funds by raising at least $430,000.

Guadagno has nearly $900,000 going into primary day compared with Ciattarelli’s $164,000. They also face three other Republican candidates: Joseph “Rudy” Rullo, Steve Rogers and Hirsh Singh.

___

