Brazil court weighs president’s fate in campaign funds case

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 9:09 am 06/09/2017 09:09am
Military Police stand guard outside the headquarters building of the Superior Electoral Court, in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Brazil's top electoral court is considering whether to annul what is left of President Michel Temer's term because of allegations his 2014 campaign ticket received illegal contributions. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s top electoral court is preparing for a vote that could force President Michel Temer from office.

There are early hints the judges may absolve the president and his 2014 campaign of illegal contributions.

Four of the seven judges have argued for excluding consideration of recent testimony about illegal financing. They say the decision should rest on evidence produced when the charges were brought almost three years ago.

The decision could come Friday. Judge Herman Benjamin is explaining his vote, saying that evidence does show illegal contributions to then-President Dilma Rousseff and then-Vice President Temer. If the court finds wrongdoing, Temer could be removed from office and Rousseff banned from public office for eight years.

The country’s politics are already in turmoil following Rousseff’s ouster last year.

2016 Election News