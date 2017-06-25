AP analysis shows how gerrymandering benefited GOP in 2016

An analysis by The Associated Press has found that partisan gerrymandering influenced the outcomes of numerous congressional and state legislative races across the country last fall, giving an advantage to Republicans.

The AP scrutinized the outcomes of all 435 U.S. House races and about 4,700 state House and Assembly seats up for election last year using a new statistical method of calculating partisan advantage. It’s designed to detect cases in which one party may have won, widened or retained its grip on power through political gerrymandering.

The analysis found four times as many states with Republican-skewed state House or Assembly districts than Democratic ones.

Among the two dozen most populated states that determine the vast majority of Congress, there were nearly three times as many with Republican-tilted U.S. House districts.