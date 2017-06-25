502

2016 Election News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » AP analysis shows how…

AP analysis shows how gerrymandering benefited GOP in 2016

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 3:01 am 06/25/2017 03:01am
Share

An analysis by The Associated Press has found that partisan gerrymandering influenced the outcomes of numerous congressional and state legislative races across the country last fall, giving an advantage to Republicans.

The AP scrutinized the outcomes of all 435 U.S. House races and about 4,700 state House and Assembly seats up for election last year using a new statistical method of calculating partisan advantage. It’s designed to detect cases in which one party may have won, widened or retained its grip on power through political gerrymandering.

The analysis found four times as many states with Republican-skewed state House or Assembly districts than Democratic ones.

Among the two dozen most populated states that determine the vast majority of Congress, there were nearly three times as many with Republican-tilted U.S. House districts.

Topics:
2016 Congressional Election News 2016 Election News Congress News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » AP analysis shows how…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

2016 Election News