2016 Election News

10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 9:40 pm 06/25/2017 09:40pm
People march in the Oklahoma City Pride Parade on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Oklahoma City. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT TRUMP SAID ABOUT REPEALING OBAMACARE

President Trump says he doesn’t think congressional Republicans are “that far off” on a health overhaul to replace “the dead carcass of Obamacare.” Some GOP critics, meanwhile, are expressing doubt over a successful vote this week.

2. WHY GAY PRIDE PARTICIPANTS WERE MARCHING

Parades in New York, San Francisco and other cities were spotlighting resistance to what marchers see as new pressure on gay rights.

3. OVER 150 DEAD IN PAKISTAN EXPLOSION

Villagers were racing to the scene of an overturned tanker truck with fuel containers to gather the oil as the wreck exploded, engulfing people in flames as they screamed in terror.

4. HOW PARTISAN GERRYMANDERING AFFECTS ELECTIONS

An Associated Press analysis shows Republicans have a real advantage, with four times as many states with GOP-skewed state House or Assembly districts than Democratic ones.

5. REDISTRICTING AFFECTS UNCONTESTED RACES

Political scientists say a big reason for the lack of candidates is the way districts are drawn — gerrymandered, in some cases, to ensure as many comfortable seats as possible for the majority party.

6. WHERE GOVERNMENT WEBSITES WERE HACKED

Several Ohio state sites appeared with a message that purports to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group.

7. HOW MANY LONDON HIGH-RISE TOWERS FAILED FIRE SAFETY TESTS

British officials say the list of high-rise apartment towers that have failed fire safety tests has grown, revealing the mounting challenge the government faces in the aftermath of London’s Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

8. TAKATA FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY IN JAPAN AND U.S.

The Japanese air bag maker has been overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people.

9. GIRL’S SAFE FALL FROM AMUSEMENT RIDE CAUGHT ON VIDEO

A man and his daughter caught a young girl who fell after dangling from a slow-moving gondola ride.

10. WHO GOT PROMOTED, DESPITE A BAD BATTING AVERAGE

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow got called up to the New York Mets’ high Class A affiliate in Florida, despite hitting just .222.

2016 Election News