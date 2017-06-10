10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NSA LEAKED REPORT SUGGESTS RUSSIAN VOTE HACK

Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before Trump was elected, suggesting election-related hacking penetrated further into U.S. voting systems than previously known.

2. WHAT IS NOW CENTRAL AHEAD OF UK VOTE

Two days ahead of the British general election in which security matters are now front and center, questions have been raised over the government’s ability to protect Britain following cuts to police numbers in recent years.

3. INLAND US CITIES HAVE PLAN FOR CLIMATE CHANGE

Many river communities are responding by raising or replacing bridges that suddenly seem too low to stay safely above water.

4. WHERE TERROR FUNDING CUTS ARE CAUSING OUTRAGE

Proposed cuts to anti-terrorism grants under Trump’s spending plan have enraged Las Vegas, where a recent Islamic State propaganda video suggests the gambling mecca might be targeted.

5. WHO IS TRYING TO MEDIATE QATARI CRISIS

Kuwait is trying to arbitrate a Gulf crisis in which Arab countries have cut diplomatic ties to Qatar and moved to isolate the energy-rich travel hub from the outside world, Qatar’s foreign minister says.

6. AP OBTAINS MILITANT FOOTAGE OF MARAWI PLAN

Video of that secret meeting offers a rare glimpse into the clandestine operations of insurgents who followed through with an unprecedented assault on the Philippine city.

7. AFTER DECADE OF HAMAS RULE, GAZA SHORT ON FREEDOM, JOBS, ELECTRICITY

Unable to offer a remedy, the Islamic militant group has been doubling down on oppression, jailing the few who dare complain publicly.

8. HOW COSBY’S LAWYER WANTS JURORS TO VIEW HIM

Not as a fallen celebrity on trial in a sex assault case but as a flawed man “whose infidelities have made him vulnerable to these accusations.”

9. GM RESISTING GREENLIGHT CAPITAL’S POWER PLAY

David Einhorn’s group wants to split up the automaker’s stock to boost the price, which is stuck near its 2010 initial public offering price of $33.

10. KEVIN DURANT CAN PLAY ‘D’ TOO

While best known for his sensational scoring and shot-making, the Warriors’ star has proven himself as a capable defender — especially on LeBron James.