2016 Election News

1 day, 2 years of deadlock at stake in Illinois budget deal

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 7:38 am 06/30/2017 07:38am
FILE - In this June 27, 2017, file photo, Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, answers questions before attending a meeting of the four legislative leaders at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois is hours away from entering its third fiscal year without a state budget, territory that could mean some universities won't be able to offer federal financial aid, road construction and Powerball ticket sales will halt and the state's credit rating will be downgraded to "junk." (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois lawmakers are entering the final day to settle a budget deal and avoid a potentially catastrophic failure.

Lawmakers have a lot of work to do Friday if they hope to meet a midnight deadline for completing the state’s first annual budget in two years.

House Democrats plan to vote on a $36.5 billion spending outline. They have said an income tax hike will fund it, but haven’t produced legislation.

Negotiations continue on issues unrelated to the budget that Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner insists must be addressed before acceding to a budget. They include a four-year property tax freeze, cost-cutting pension-benefits changes and reforms to workers compensation.

The state has a $6 billion deficit and $15 billion in overdue bills. Credit agencies have threatened to downgrade Illinois debt to “junk.”

